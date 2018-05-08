Death at Iqaluit boarding home ruled a homicide by RCMP investigation

The suspicious death of a woman at Iqaluit's Tammaativvik Boarding Home has been ruled a homicide, RCMP say.

The body of a 22-year-old woman from Clyde River, Nunavut, was found at the boarding home on Sunday.

While investigating the death, RCMP found the woman's domestic partner, a 31-year-old man, also dead.

In a press release issued Tuesday, RCMP called the incident a murder-suicide and said investigators aren't looking for any other suspects.

RCMP have not released the names of the deceased.

The Nunavut Coroner's Office has ordered autopsies.

Grief counselors have been made available through the Nunavut crisis response and trauma teams, the release said.