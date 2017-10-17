Nunavut's chief coroner is investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman in Iqaluit, who was found over the weekend.

Padma Suramala confirmed the woman was found dead outside the Tammaativvik medical boarding home.

She says no foul play is suspected.

Temperatures dropped below –4 C over the weekend.

Suramala says her office is investigating with the assistance of the Iqaluit RCMP.

The boarding home's management alerted Nunavut's Department of Health of the death. The department says it made mental health services available to Tammaativvik's clients, escorts and staff.

No other details about the woman's death have been released.