A man charged in connection with a vehicle crash in Yellowknife last Wednesday has a long criminal history.

Dean Ruben, 27, was charged with dangerous driving, possessing property obtained by crime and breaching his release conditions after a sport utility vehicle plowed through a yard, smashed two vehicles and hit a fire hydrant.

He was charged with assault last June. Later that same month he was charged with two breaches of his release conditions.

Ruben, who grew up in Paulatuk, has a long history of criminal behaviour.

In 2013 he was convicted of aggravated assault for stabbing his stepfather 14 times. Ruben was sentenced to 22 months in jail and two years probation.

His criminal record also includes convictions for break and enter, assault, theft, mischief and numerous breaches of court orders.

Court documents reveal that, as a child, he was physically and psychologically abused by his alcoholic mother.

He's due in court on his assault charge later this week.