Do we need daylight saving in the 'Land of the Midnight Sun'? MLA asks

Yukon Party MLA Wade Ischenko submitted a motion to consult with Yukoners about the seasonal time change.

Wade Istchenko says the time change offers no benefit to Yukoners, in terms of daylight hours

Mike Rudyk · CBC News ·
Yukon MLAs voted this week to investigate the possibility of eliminating daylight time in the territory. (Mike Rudyk CBC)
After losing an hour of sleep last weekend, Yukon MLA Wade Istchenko is asking why the territory needs to move its clocks forward every spring.

He put forward a motion in the Yukon Legislature this week to consider the possibility of eliminating daylight time in Yukon.

​Istchenko says the time change offers no benefit to Yukoners in terms of daylight hours.

'The winter blues are a real phenomenon, especially here in the Yukon where winters are long and days are short,' says Yukon Party MLA Wade Istchenko. (Government of Yukon)

​His motion asked the government to initiate consultations with Yukoners, to see whether they support getting rid of the annual time change before the fall sitting of the Legislature.

Ischenko says he has heard from individuals and groups about how the time change affects them.

"The winter blues are a real phenomenon, especially here in the Yukon where winters are long and days are short," said Istchenko.

"When we revert back to standard time [in fall], we might gain an hour of sleep but we also lose the additional hour of daylight in the morning, as the days are already getting shorter and colder."

Government MLAs supported Istchenko's motion, but made some amendments — specifically, removing the need to consult with Yukoners. The amended motion says the government will simply "investigate" the issue.

Istchenko was disappointed with the amendments, but said he was happy the motion passed.

Liberal MLA Paolo Gallina introduced a similar motion last year, but it was never debated. Gallina says he's received mixed messages from Yukoners on whether or not to eliminate daylight time.

"Investigation of the possibility of eliminating daylight saving time in the Yukon is a prudent first step for this government to take," said Gallina.  

People on the streets of Whitehorse have varying opinions on the issue of Daylight Savings Time. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

'A pain in the you-know-where'

People in Whitehorse do seem to have varying opinions on the issue.

"I think it should stay," said Ian Perrier, walking downtown. "The winters are long and dark enough, by the time summer rolls around it is nice to capitalize on all the sunlight we can." 

'I think Daylight Savings Time is a waste of time and money,' says Yukoner Ron Dionne. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Perrier says it does affect people's sleep, but they get over it in a matter of days, or a week at most.

Ron Dionne disagrees.

"I think daylight savings time is a waste of time and money," he said.

"It serves no purpose, especially here in the Yukon where it is daylight all day long in the summertime. It makes no sense at all. I would like to get rid of it, it's a pain in the you-know-where."

