Thursday is the third and final day of the national inquiry hearings into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife.

Families from across the N.W.T. will gather again at the Chateau Nova hotel in Yellowknife to testify. The hearings start at 9 a.m. MT, and are open to the public. There is a closing ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.

A team of victim services workers will be on site during the hearings to provide emotional support to those who need it.

Traditional drummers at the opening ceremony for the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Yellowknife Monday night. (Claudiane Samson/CBC)

On Wednesday, Jayda Andre testified about her sister Joni, who was stabbed to death by her husband in 2004.

"She was gone. I never got to see her take her last breath," said Andre to the commissioners and counsel, in front of a group of about 40 people.

"I never got to tell her how much I loved her."

Her testimony was followed by Gerri Sharpe, James Jenka and Sandra Faye Lockhart.

'Sorry for hurting you'

Sharpe and Lockhart both touched on their experience in advocacy in the North.

"I want to apologize to every mother, every sister, every daughter, every woman. Sorry for hurting you." - James Jenka

It's not easy for people in isolated regions to leave their spouses, said Sharpe — one big barrier is women need to get approval from health professionals for medical travel to escape violent domestic situations in small communities.

"I am not a survivor, I survived," said Lockhart. "I'm not vulnerable. I'm just not protected."

Sandra Lockhart testifies at MMIWG Yellowknife0:41

In his testimony, Jenka acknowledged how his behaviour in the past has contributed to violence. He spoke of his past alcohol abuse, emotional and physical violence against his wife and the neglect of his children.

"I want to apologize to every mother, every sister, every daughter, every woman. Sorry for hurting you. Very sorry," said Jenka.

"From this very moment to the day I die, I'll do everything I can in my power as a pipe carrier as a helper to help our women heal, to boost them up again to where they belong."

Follow our coverage on MMIWG Yellowknife: