It's a Christmas tradition like no other: a festive boat parade on one of the longest nights of the year, in frigid temperatures.

It's become a staple holiday tradition in Dawson City, Yukon. People in the small northern community haul out their river boats, dress them up with Christmas lights and parade them around town.

"It's the only one in the world that I know of," said Paul Robitaille at the Klondike Visitors Association. "There's probably another boat parade done, but it's probably the only one done on dry land and Christmas themed in the world."

For him, it's part of the town's charm. Robitaille thinks the annual event is growing too. In addition to all the lights on boats and canoes, this year's lineup included decorated quads and skidoos.

Even the local RCMP detachment joined in the holiday revelry.

"It's a fun community event," said Cpl. Jeff Myke at the Dawson City detachment. "Our members have a chance to dress up a boat in some Christmas lights and decorations and share in the Christmas cheer."

The boat parade passing along 3rd Ave in Dawson City. (Amagee Photography (Submitted))

For local mayor Wayne Potoroka, seeing the dressed up boats is one of his Christmas highlights.

"The first time I saw it, I thought: 'what an incredibly quirky community I live in that people would feel compelled to do this,'" he said.

Years later, he says it's a tradition he now shares with his children.

"It is for them, a tradition that they are growing up with... it's something to get excited about and something to talk about before after and during the event," he said.

"That's pretty special because that's how you build holiday memories, around things like that."