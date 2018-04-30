Police investigating suspicious death in Dawson City
RCMP say a man died early Monday morning in the downtown area.
Man died in downtown area early Monday morning, RCMP say
Police in Dawson City are investigating the death of a man early Monday morning in the downtown area.
In a news release, RCMP call the death "suspicious" but offered no other details.
Police say the investigation involves the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Yukon Coroner's Service, and is still in the "very early stages."
The name of the deceased has not been released.