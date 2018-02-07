Dawson City is working to complete structural repairs on the municipal swimming pool so it can open on time in May.

Town councillors voted last month to amend the 2018 capital budget to include $306,250.00 for the work. They intend to use federal gas tax funding for the project.

Facility staff raised concerns to the town last spring about leaks and the pool's structural supports.

"The pool is 18 years old, so it was due for some regular maintenance," said Trina Buhler, project manager for the City of Dawson.

Two inspections were done last summer, one by the company that originally installed the pool and the other contracted by the Yukon Government's division of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

Corroded materials need to be replaced, and the pool walls need to be resealed. (City of Dawson)

As a result of those reports, OHS required a series of repairs before the pool could be opened again.

Bolts and base plates holding the pool's support structures in place are corroded as a result of the leaks. Corroded materials need to be replaced, and the pool walls need to be resealed.

"That will essentially stop the leaking and then everything will be back to normal at the pool," said Buhler. "We're hoping to have this work done in time for the pool opening in mid-May."

The town has issued two tenders for the repairs and hopes to have construction underway in April.