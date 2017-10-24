A Dawson City miner's plan to do exploration work near the Dome Road has rankled some local residents, who say it will interfere with the community's cross-country ski trails.

"We feel that we've been slighted," said Cathie Findlay-Brook, president of the Klondike Active Transport and Trails Society (KATTS).

"Communication is the big thing here, and we feel we have been left out of the picture."

The miner, Darrell Carey, recently put an ad in a local paper to notify residents of his plans to begin exploration work next week and continue until April.

Darrell Carey's mining claims lie on the east side of the Midnight Dome Road in Dawson City. (Julie Landry/Radio-Canada)

"The public is warned that when in the area they must take reasonable care, use the trails and access points at their own risk and avoid areas where placer mining operations are occurring," the ad says.

Findlay-Brook is especially bothered by the timing of Carey's announcement.

"To get this news just at the beginning of the ski season, just in time for the ski season, is a little bit shocking."

No additional permits needed

Last year, Carey's application to mine some of his claims on the Dome was rejected by the Yukon government, based on concerns that the work would interfere with the ski trails. Carey was advised to revise his plan to accommodate the skiers, and submit a new application.

Instead, he's now planning more exploration work — which doesn't require any additional permits.

'We believe he is failing to ... communicate his intentions with the community,' said Cathie Findlay-Brook, president of KATTS. (Submitted by Cathie Findlay-Brook)

Findlay-Brook says many people in Dawson feel blind-sided by Carey's new plans, announced in the newspaper. She feels he should have first talked with KATTS, and the town, about how to minimize the impact on community trails.

"We realize that Mr Carey is doing what he is legally allowed to do under the Placer Mining Act, but what we believe he is failing to do is communicate his intentions with the community," she said.

"We have tried to reach out and have tried to remain open about our intent to preserve the integrity of the ski trails, or at least have a discussion with him about providing alternatives in the community — realistic alternatives that he has made verbal commitments to that in the past."

Carey declined to talk to CBC.

Meantime, Yukon's Mines Minister Ranj Pillai said he's sending government officials to Dawson to talk to residents about what's become "a challenging issue, for many sides."

Pillai says Carey has the right to explore his claims. What's important now, he says, is "ensuring that people in the community know exactly what the exploration scope would look like."

"The real crux of this is what happens post-exploration. And that's really what we have to have the discussion about," Pillai said.

Jonas Smith, executive director of the Klondike Placer Miners Association (KPMA), agrees that more discussion is needed — about how mining claims are dealt with, and how stakeholders are notified of a miner's plans.

"KPMA believes very strongly in the miner's right to mine. [Carey] is the legal claim holder, and we want to protect those rights," Smith said.

"But we also understand that land use has evolved over the years and so we need to find the right balance."