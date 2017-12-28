After five years, the community of Dawson City in Yukon is launching a review of its official community plan.

The document is made up of goals and policies that guide all planning and land use decisions in the town.

"The official community plan is like the God document. There's no bylaw that we can pass, no policy that we can pass, that offends that document," said Wayne Potoroka, the mayor of Dawson City.

It's been five years since it was reviewed and redesigned.

Potoroka said the review is a chance to look at goals the town has achieved, and how the people want Dawson City to grow in the future.

Land, development and housing availability will be a big topic, Potoroka said, noting that about 75 new people moved to the community every year for the past five years.

"We're a growing community," he said.

"That brings with it some pressures as well as some incredible opportunities. But we've got to do all that we can to make sure there's room for those folks when they arrive. And it's a big job."

Potoroka says public input will play a large part in developing the new plan.

The town is hiring a contractor to guide the review, which will begin early next year.