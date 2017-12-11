A Dawson City home is missing cash, gold, jewelry, and firearms after a break-in sometime late last week.

RCMP say the break and enter happened at a residence in the area of Duke Street and Third Avenue.

Police were called to the home on Saturday evening, to respond to a complaint. They believe the home had been broken into sometime between Wednesday and Saturday.

RCMP say several of the stolen items were in a safe, that was also stolen from the house.

They did not say how much cash, gold, jewelry or firearms were taken.

They are asking anybody who saw something suspicious to call Dawson City RCMP at 993-2677.