David Mikkigak — the man who hid from RCMP officers for months — made an appearance by video conference at the Nunavut Court of Justice on Tuesday.

He surrendered peacefully to police in September after living on the land for nearly three months.

Mikkigak moved onto the land in June when he was charged with forcible confinement and assault.

During his time on the land, he acquired firearms-related charges when he allegedly shot at boaters with a high-powered rifle. Mikkigak denies the allegations.

Mikkigak's lawyer Patrick Bruce said Mikkigak would like to be tried by a jury and wants to call at least nine witnesses.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 12 in Cape Dorset.