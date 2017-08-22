Family of Davik Mikkigak, a man who's been on the land outside Cape Dorset evading police for seven weeks, are critical of RCMP and say they're worried about his mental state.

Pitseolala Manning says she contacted police several times since last week and has not been able to arrange a meeting. (Submitted by Janice Matthewsie)

Since Aug. 15, a day after Mikkigak allegedly fired a high-powered rifle at boaters, police have said they've been working with community members in Cape Dorset to help bring him in.

But Mikkigak's sister Pitseolala Manning says she contacted police several times since last week and has not been able to get a meeting set up.

She also says police searched the home of Mikkigak's 80-year-old mother looking for him and did not bring a translator.

"It was very upsetting," Manning said in Inuktitut. "They were armed and I understand the RCMP are also trying to do their jobs, but to barge into an elder's home, who does not understand English, with guns while barricading the house is not acceptable."

Mikkigak was charged with assault and forcible confinement in June. Last week he was charged with firearms-related offences.

Manning says she wants to work with RCMP to help her brother get the help he needs.

Quvianaqtulia Takpaungai is Mikkigak's uncle. He's worried about his nephew's mental state. (Submitted by Janice Matthewsie)

Mikkigak's uncle Quvianaqtulia Takpaungai says he's worried about Mikkigak's mental state.

"When [the police] say one thing and act on another, I find it hard to believe them," Takpaungai said in Inuktitut.

"They are making false public statements.

"As a community... we want to send the message, 'We as elders are not aware and not being asked questions.'"

RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther said in an email that police have been in contact with family members and elders and have used translators throughout.