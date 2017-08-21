RCMP are being careful reaching out to David Mikkigak, a man from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, who's been evading police since June.

"Our approach has to be a measured one — for our safety and for David's," RCMP said in a news release.

Mikkigak, 37, has a history of violence towards the police and others, police say.

Over the weekend, the RCMP sent additional resources from Iqaluit to support Cape Dorset RCMP.

Police first put out a public call for help on August 15, after Mikkigak had been hiding on the land outside Cape Dorset for six weeks.

On August 14, he allegedly fired shots with a high-powered rifle at boaters collecting carving stone.

He is charged with firearms-related offences in relation to that incident as well as assault and forcible confinement related to incidents in June.

Police say some in the community have been helping Mikkigak with food and supplies.

"It's imperative that you stop providing supplies and equipment to assist David. You can assist our efforts at making this work, and in turn make it easier for David," the release said.

Police say they're working with people in Cape Dorset in hopes Mikkigak will surrender peacefully.

Anyone with information on Mikkgak can provide it anonymously to RCMP at (867) 897-1111, through Nunavut Crime stoppers at (800) 222-8477 and through social media.