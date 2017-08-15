Nunavut RCMP are asking Cape Dorset residents for help to bring in a man who's been on the run since June, after he allegedly fired a high-powered rifle at boaters Monday.

David Mikkigak, 37, has been on the land outside of the Nunavut community evading police for six weeks. RCMP said he is wanted on charges of assault and forcible confinement.

On Monday, police said, there were reports Mikkigak fired shots at boaters gathering carving stone.

"We are very concerned. Help us prevent this from happening," said Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther in a news release.

Police said they have made efforts "both directly and indirectly through friends and relatives" to contact Mikkigak.

The RCMP said they believe some in the community are helping Mikkigak with food and supplies.

"You can help us resolve this. Providing supplies and equipment to David is hampering our efforts and making things worse," police said in the release.

"We'd like to communicate with David so that we can end this peacefully. Our members are looking to contact David through friends or relatives."

Nunavut has seen a series of violent incidents in the past several months, including three instances where men were shot by police in the span of five months.

Those deaths were followed by several more incidents, including armed standoffs in Taloyoak, Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay, in which police stressed that peaceful outcomes were not guaranteed.

Anyone with information on Mikkgak can provide it anonymously to RCMP at (867) 897-1111, through Nunavut Crime stoppers at (800) 222-8477 and through social media.

Police are reminding Cape Dorset residents to exercise caution when on the land.