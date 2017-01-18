Former Yukon MLA David Laxton has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge laid against him last year. Laxton's lawyer entered the plea in Yukon Territorial Court on Wednesday.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have happened last February.

Laxton resigned as Speaker of the Yukon legislature in May, citing an allegation of sexual harassment. In a statement at that time, he described a friendly hug and kiss offered to a long-time acquaintance.

Laxton stepped down as Speaker, and left the governing Yukon Party caucus to sit as an Independent MLA. The Yukon Party later dumped him as a candidate in the pending election.

In July, the Yukon Human Rights Commission issued a statement saying a harassment complaint against Laxton had been settled with a "mutually satisfactory agreement", and the matter was considered "closed".

One month later criminal charges were laid.

Laxton is scheduled back in court on Friday to set a trial date.