Nunavummiut will have their say about the territorial government's proposed plan for the expected federal legalization of recreational marijuana later this year. Community consultations are planned for January and February.
On Wednesday, the government released the dates for the community consultations.
The government of Nunavut has put out this schedule:
- Rankin Inlet: January 29 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Arviat: January 30 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the John Arnalukjuak School
- Coral Harbour: February 1 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Kugaaruk: February 6 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Cambridge Bay: February 7 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Kugluktuk: February 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Iqaluit: February 13 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Anglican Parish Hall
- Cape Dorset: February 14 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Kimmirut: February 15 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Igloolik: February 20 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
- Arctic Bay: February 21 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the community hall
In a press release, the government said interpretation services will be available.
It also noted comment cards are available at community health care centres, income support offices and can also be downloaded online.
Nunavummiut can also share feedback by emailing cannabis@gov.nu.ca.