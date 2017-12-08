Did Darryl Sheepway intend to kill Christopher Brisson when he showed up with a shotgun in August 2015? His defence lawyer says there is reasonable doubt.

Sheepway admits he shot and killed Brisson during a drug deal in Whitehorse, but has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Yukon Supreme Court. Sheepway says he was high on drugs at the time and did not intend to kill Brisson. He has said he would plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Justice Leigh Gower has been hearing closing arguments in the trial this week. There is no jury.

In court on Thursday, Sheepway's lawyer, Lynn MacDiarmid, said Sheepway was under extreme emotional stress on Aug. 28, 2015, because of dire personal problems and intense cravings for crack cocaine. She said that culminated in an emotional breakdown.

An undated photo of Darryl Sheepway, who claims he didn't intend to kill Brisson. (Yukon News)

MacDiarmid says Sheepway had no money for the drugs and brought the shotgun to intimidate Brisson and rob him.

Sheepway previously testified that he thought Brisson would see the gun and hand over "whatever he had." Instead, Sheepway claims Brisson grabbed the barrel of the gun and tried to yank it away.

He said two shots were fired in the struggle, when he wrestled the gun from Brisson.

McDiarmid says Sheepway should not be convicted of first-degree murder because of his state of mind.

She is expected to finish closing arguments Friday morning. Then the prosecution will begin its final submissions, which are due to wrap up later in the day.