Convicted killer Darryl Sheepway won't be eligible for parole for 13 years

Darryl Sheepway, who shot and killed Christopher Brisson in Whitehorse in 2015, has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole until 2031.

Justice Leigh Gower delivered his sentencing decision on Tuesday in Yukon Supreme Court. It follows Sheepway's conviction earlier this year of second-degree murder.

Sheepway's conviction meant an automatic life sentence. At his sentencing hearing last month, Crown prosecutors and defence argued over when he should be eligible for parole, with defence arguing for the minimum of 10 years and prosecutors pushing for 15.

Gower opted for 13 years.

He said he's troubled that Sheepway continues to insist the shooting was an accident.

"This fatal shooting was no accident," said Gower.

He also cited aggravating factors, including Sheepway's intention to rob Brisson and Sheepway's bringing a loaded shotgun to meet him on the day of the crime. Gower also noted that Sheepway took cash and drugs off Brisson's body, and cited the "callous" dumping of Brisson's body down a hillside into the bush.

Sentenced for robberies

Sheepway was also sentenced on Tuesday to five years jail for a string of armed robberies he committed in Ontario after Brisson's murder. He had pleaded guilty to nine charges related to the robberies.

In addition to the prison sentence, Sheepway was ordered to pay $2,000 in victim fine surcharges.

After the sentence was delivered, Brisson's father, Roch Brisson, said he wished Sheepway had been sentenced to 15 years without parole.

But he said he thinks this is justice for his son.

"At least they caught somebody. In some cases, they never caught anybody," said Brisson.

"He's gone away for a while, and I know what happened. That's good enough for me."