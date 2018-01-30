Darryl Sheepway, who was charged and tried for first degree murder in the 2015 death of Christopher Brisson in Whitehorse, has been found guilty of the lesser charge of second degree murder.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower delivered his verdict in a Whitehorse courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

At his trial late last year, Sheepway admitted that he shot and killed Brisson during a drug deal, but pleaded not guilty to first degree murder. Sheepway said he was high on drugs at the time and did not intend to kill Brisson.

Brisson was reported missing in August 2015. His body was found a few days later in Miles Canyon. (Facebook)

Gower said a first degree murder conviction relied on Sheepway's intent to kill Brisson. He found that the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Sheepway had planned or intended to kill Brisson.

He ruled that Sheepway was therefore not guilty of first degree murder.

But, Gower also found that the evidence suggested Sheepway was thinking clearly before and after the shooting and that he purposely shot at Brisson's truck during the confrontation.

He ruled that the Crown had proven second degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Brisson's family was in the courtroom for the verdict.

Rock Brisson, Christopher's father, sat through many days of testimony and is glad the trial is over.

"It's tough, but at least I know what happened, and the biggest thing I know my son didn't suffer, that's the main thing," said Brisson.

Rock Brisson says with the trial ending his family can now begin to move on. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"It's not the first degree murder, but second degree," he said.

"I'm okay with that, at least it's going to an end and at least everybody, my daughters and me we can move on with our life."

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled on Feb. 6.