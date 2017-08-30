There was a fire at the fire hall in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, earlier this week and one person is in police custody.

There are minor damages to the front area of the fire hall, according to the hamlet's fire chief.

'We’re fortunate we saved the fire hall and the fire truck,' says Ningark. (Mitch Wiles/CBC)

Vincent Ningark said the fire happened over the lunch hour on Monday. He said the damage to the building is cosmetic and electrical, and "could've been worse."

Ningark puts early estimates at $10,000 to $30,000 in damages.

He said a man is in custody in relation to the fire.

A Nunavut government spokesperson said the RCMP are investigating.

'Awesome, tough truck'

Ningark said the hamlet's fire truck was inside the fire hall at the time, but does not appear to be damaged.

Kugaaruk's fire truck was inside the fire hall during the fire. The chief says it survived 200 degree flames and is still running. (Submitted by Vincent Ningark)

"We're fortunate we saved the fire hall and the fire truck."

He said the "awesome, tough truck" worked a massive fire that destroyed the community's school earlier this year, running for nearly 10 hours in –60 C.

Ningark said it proved itself again this week.

"I can't thank that truck enough," he said.

"For, I would say 10, 15 minutes it held up to 200 degree flames inside the fire hall and the truck's still running."

The vehicle is scheduled to get its annual inspection to make sure it's running OK after the fire.