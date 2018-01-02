They've been working toward it for years, and now Dahria Beatty and Knute Johnsgaard are just a few weeks away from their first Olympic Games.
"It's starting to sink in," said Beatty. "It feels amazing. It's been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old at my first Arctic Winter Games."
Beatty, 23, and Johnsgaard, 25, are Olympic first-timers. They'll be joined in Pyeongchang next month by fellow Whitehorse Olympian Emily Nishikawa, who will be at her second Olympic Games (after Sochi, Russia, in 2014). Nishikawa's brother Graham Nishikawa will also be in Pyeongchang as a ski guide at the Paralympic Games.
-
-
Nishikawa, Killick golden in season finale at Ski Nationals
Like Beatty, Johnsgaard says going to the Games will be the culmination of years of work and dreaming.
"I'm really ecstatic to be named to the team, and just really excited to be going to the Olympics," he said. "Hopefully, I can be competitive, but for me the ultimate goal was just to make it there."
'Amazing ski community'
Beatty — now training with the national team in Canmore, Alta. — says she's often asked at international competitions how a small community like Whitehorse can produce so many competitive skiers.
"I always say it comes from the amazing ski community we have," she said.
Johnsgaard credits the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club, and its programs that allow young athletes to flourish.
"All of us that are going to the Games, we all graduated through the squad program at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club and it's definitely proven successful," he said.
"It's certainly quite amazing when you look at our small population, and how we're making up 30 or 40 per cent of the entire Olympic cross-country ski team."
Beatty says the Whitehorse club has always been incredibly supportive. She remembers when the national team was at the world championships, the Whitehorse club sent a signed Canadian flag, as a show of support.
"Just the little things like that, knowing that they're all there cheering and supporting and checking the results, and being proud no matter how you do, is such a nice feeling to have when you're on the start line," she said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.