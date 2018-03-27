Thousands of daffodils bound for Yukon freeze after truck goes off snowy road

A truck full of daffodils bound for Yukon went off the road in a remote area of northern B.C.

The flowers were being sold as part of an annual fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Kari Johnston, a Cancer Society volunteer in Whitehorse, says she got a call on Monday afternoon from the transport company, telling her its truck went off the road near Pink Mountain, B.C. — and that her flower shipment was in peril.

"They said they hadn't been able to rescue them yet and they were pretty sure they were going to freeze," she said.

She says there were about 22,500 flowers on board the truck.

Society ordering more

Johnston says the truck driver is shaken, but doing just fine, and that the society intends to order more flowers.

The next shipment could arrive after March break, which means they may be sold in schools — provided the farm the society orders from has enough on hand.

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the society's Jean C. Barber Lodge, a residence in Vancouver for family and caregivers of cancer patients who've had to travel for treatment.

Last year, the Yukon campaign raised $18,533 from daffodil sales.