A Yellowknife man says he was attacked by a taxi driver last week, after the cabbie refused to take him to a bank machine so he could pay his fare.

Angus Durrie, a local restaurant manager, says he flagged down an Aurora Taxi car after he got some late night food. He didn't realize when he got in that the cab didn't have a debit machine. At the end of his ride, Durrie says he told the driver that he didn't have cash, asking to be taken to an ATM.

Durrie says the taxi driver refused, insisting that he be paid immediately.

When they were in front of his home, Durrie says he offered the driver his contact information to pay him later.

Angus Durrie posted this photo on Facebook on July 25, describing an alleged assault by a taxi driver. (Angus Durrie/Facebook)

That's when he says the driver punched him several times in the face.

"I immediately called the RCMP, I was already dialling them when the driver actually smacked my phone out of my hand," Durrie told CBC.

He says RCMP came and called him an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital with two black eyes and was treated and released.

"I was really quite shaken up," he said.

Durrie posted a photo of his two black eyes on Facebook in an attempt to share what happened with Yellowknifers. He says taxis should be a safe way to get home.

"I got punched in the face instead of getting home safely," Durrie said.

"Today I'm very wary of who I get a ride from."

Charges pending

Yellowknife RCMP confirm they responded to an assault complaint on July 24 shortly after midnight "where a taxi driver had allegedly assaulted another individual."

An RCMP spokesperson said emergency services were called and provided medical attention. They said a man was arrested and charges are pending.

Mohamad Ali, a board member of Aurora Taxi, said the company will not comment on an ongoing investigation.

In Yellowknife, the Livery Licence bylaw regulates the operation of taxis. It makes no mention of mandatory payment methods in taxis. It does specify that drivers must have a criminal records check with no criminal convictions.

A few days later, Durrie says his face is still sore. In an update on his Facebook page, he said he just wants his phone fixed and the ambulance bill to be paid for.