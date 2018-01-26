A "model citizen" in Pond Inlet was sentenced to a year in jail after a drunken ATV ride led to a three-year-old boy being hit and medevaced out of the community.

Justice Paul Bychok sentenced 23-year-old Curtis Apak on Jan. 11, in Iqaluit, emphasizing the sentence was meant to send a message of deterrence amid an "alcohol abuse crisis" in Nunavut.

According to Bychok's written decision, released Friday, Apak had been drinking one night in August 2017 and decided to take his father's ATV for a drive.

Around 2 a.m., he drove up to a crowd of people outside the local candy store. Without slowing down, he drove right between two children, hitting the three-year-old boy. He then slammed the ATV into a nearby boat and ran away in a panic.

The boy suffered a broken nose and a torn tear duct, and underwent emergency surgery in Ottawa.

According to the court record, when RCMP officers arrested Apak an hour later, he was "staggering drunk." He later told officers that on a scale from one to 10 (10 being falling down drunk), he was a "nine."

'A model citizen'

Bychok acknowledged Apak was a "model citizen" in Pond Inlet, being a self-described "moderate" drinker, and not being known in the community as someone who has trouble with alcohol. Apak also held a steady construction job, and worked as a substitute teacher.

Apak had no criminal record before this incident.

Apak's lawyer proposed a six month sentence, emphasizing how people in Pond Inlet "would view a sentence of more than six months to be excessive." Crown prosecutors sought a one-year jail term.

"I think it is important that I explain why we treat impaired driving causing bodily harm as a very serious offence, and why Mr. Apak must serve a longer jail term than six months," Bychok wrote in his decision.

In addition to the one-year jail term, Apak will have a 24-month probation imposing alcohol restrictions, community service and alcohol counselling or treatment as ordered by his probation officer.

"We are dealing with a crime which is often committed by otherwise upstanding citizens. For that reason, the law is clear: the otherwise good character of the offender will not, in most cases, save the offender from 'meaningful' jail [time] if he commits an impaired driving offence causing bodily harm."

'Climate of rampant alcohol abuse'

In sentencing Apak, Bychok took aim at the number of drinking and driving cases in Nunavut.

"Right across Nunavut, too many drunk people are getting behind the wheel of cars, trucks, snow machines and ATVs, and they are putting everyone else's lives and safety at risk," Bychok wrote.

"There are also far too many cases where angry and intoxicated people are grabbing and using firearms. In this climate of a rampant alcohol abuse, this Court has a duty to put deterrence and public safety at the very forefront of its sentences in these types of cases.

"Impaired driving is a very serious offence. Every time an impaired person takes the wheel, there is a very real risk that someone will be hurt, like here, or killed. This is especially so in Nunavut, where we are in the midst of an alcohol-fueled crisis."