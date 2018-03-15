RCMP in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, are investigating the report of a break-and-enter and theft of more than $5,000 in cash from the Cumberland Sound fish plant overnight Monday.

Police say the crime affects fish plant employees, and are asking the public for information that might help with their investigation.

"This is a crime that affects the livelihood of many people who rely on employment at the fish plant for their income," stated Cpl. Henry Coman in a press release Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637(CRIMES).