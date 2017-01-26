The prosecutor is appealing a sentence given to an Inuvik woman last month that set a new precedent for cocaine trafficking in the Northwest Territories, but a justice advocate says the judge got it exactly right.

Until last month, people convicted of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in the Northwest Territories were almost certain to be sentenced to jail time. The Inuvik woman was sentenced to three years probation.

In handing down jail time for cocaine trafficking, Northern judges have repeatedly cited the increased crime, broken families, and generally destructive effect the drug has on the community.

During her sentencing last month, the prosecutor suggested Melinda Joe serve a jail sentence of between one year and 18 months. She was caught with eight individually-wrapped grams of cocaine and half a pound of marijuana.

In support of the sentence, the prosecutor quoted a judge who had sentenced a 19-year-old man convicted of trafficking cocaine and who, like the Inuvik woman, had no previous criminal record.

"Deterrence still plays an important role in sending a message to members of the community in general," wrote Justice Shannon Smallwood in sentencing Jaicob Randall to 20 months in jail. "That message is that if you are going to traffic in hard drugs in the N.W.T. you are going to go to jail for a significant period of time."

But in sentencing Joe, Justice Karan Shaner pointed out that Randall is not an Indigenous person and had not experienced the same historical, systemic disadvantages as Joe, an Inuvialuit woman.

In recognition of the role colonialism and residential school have played in contributing to the over-representation of Indigenous offenders in jails and prisons, the courts are required to consider the backgrounds of Indigenous offenders when sentencing them. The requirement is known as a Gladue analysis, after the Supreme Court of Canada case that led to it.

"Some judges have been better than others at integrating the [Gladue] principles into the specific facts of the case," said Doug King, a lawyer with Pivot, a national organization that uses the law to address the root causes of poverty and marginalization.

"I think this case and this judge is one of the better examples of the Gladue principles making a difference."

'This is not who I am'

In delivering her sentence, Shaner talked at length about Joe's background.

A 38-year-old single mother of three, both of Joe's parents went to residential school. The oldest of seven children, she grew up in a home with alcohol abuse and family violence. She was taken out of school at the age of 14 to help care for her siblings.

"One of the great things in this case that the judge cited that's often overlooked is that this offender had significantly less opportunity in life because she had more responsibility as a child," said King.

Joe was receiving no support from her former partner and was trying to get by on what she earned as a hair stylist.

She had co-operated with police from the start, pleaded guilty to the charges she was facing early on, and taken steps to straighten out her life.

She also wrote an apology to the community, her family and the judge that was read by her lawyer during her sentencing.

"This is not who I am," she wrote. "I am a caring single mother and have been working hard to support my children and make sure they are well taken care of. I feel like I have let everyone down."

Prosecutor silent about appeal

The prosecutor handling the appeal would not say whether the Crown will once again be seeking a jail sentence. The notice of appeal says only that the grounds of it were that the judge imposed a sentence the law does not allow.

The probation order in Joe's court file indicates the trafficking charges were conditionally discharged, which would leave Joe with no criminal record if she abides by the conditions of her three years of probation.

But Shaner made no mention of a discharge when she gave her sentence. She also did not say she was suspending sentence, which would leave Joe with a criminal record after her probation.

Under the law, a sentence of probation must be accompanied by either a conditional discharge or a suspended sentence.

No date has been set for the appeal.