The Northwest Territories saw a significant decrease in crime in 2016 — both in frequency and in severity, according to Statistics Canada data released Monday.

In fact, the N.W.T. saw the biggest decrease in the country since 2015.

The territory dropped nine per cent in both the crime severity index and the crime rate per capita.

The crime severity index tracks changes in frequency and seriousness of crimes. More violent crimes are weighted heavier.

The decrease in the territory is mainly driven by fewer reports of mischief, homicide, and breaking and entering, according to Statistics Canada.

Despite having the largest decrease, the N.W.T. still has the highest crime severity and rate per capita in the country, four times higher than the national average in 2016.

N.W.T. crime severity reached its highest levels since 1998 in 2004, and has been on a bumpy decline ever since.

Yukon saw no change in their crime severity in 2016, while Nunavut saw a four per cent increase.

The three territories still hold the highest crime severity numbers in Canada.

Violent crimes also decrease

The severity of violent crime — Criminal Code violations that are committed against a person — has also gone down in the N.W.T.

The N.W.T. also saw a nine per cent decrease in violent crime between 2015 and 2016, driven by less homicides and sexual assaults.

Nunavut's violent crime went up, due to more attempted murders and sexual violations against children in the territory.

Yukon's rate went up with more homicides reported in the territory.

Despite the drop in violent crimes in the N.W.T., the highest violent crime severity is still reported by the three territories and Western provinces, according to Statistics Canada.

CBC News reached out to RCMP in the N.W.T., who said they do not have anyone available to comment until next week.