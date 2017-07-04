Five candidates vying to replace Cree Grand Chief Matthew Coon Come squared off Tuesday evening in a Cree-language all candidates forum in the community of Mistissini.

Abel Bosum, Darlene Cheechoo, Ashley Iserhoff, Rodney Mark, and Richard Shecapio took questions from moderators and residents in the forum, which was held at the Neoskweskau Sports Complex.

Voters will head to the polls to select a new grand chief on July 12.

CBC North and the James Bay Cree Communications Society co-produced the event, which was live streamed online and broadcast live via radio through the James Bay Cree Communications Society. CBC North will also air excerpts of the forum on the radio over the following days.