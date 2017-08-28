Whitehorse RCMP say Jeffrey Williams was killed on the Alaska Highway near the north end of Marsh Lake. (CBC)

Whitehorse RCMP say 33-year-old Jeffrey Rory Dion Williams, of Atlin, B.C., died in a crash on the Alaska Highway south of the city on Friday night.

They say Williams was driving a BMW that rolled over on the highway near the north end of Marsh Lake.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was southbound when it hit the shoulder and flipped, coming to a rest in the northbound lane.

The police say Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was thrown from the vehicle upon impact. He died at the scene.

A woman and two other men in the vehicle were taken to the Whitehorse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say their investigation of the crash is continuing in collaboration with the Yukon Coroner's Service.