Yukon's Dylan Cozens one of the WHL's top rookies after hat trick

Cozens' big night Saturday helped earn him a Western Hockey League player of week award on Monday, after he recorded nine points over three games last week, including a hat trick.

Cozens' big night Saturday helped earn him WHL player of week award on Monday

Dave Croft · CBC News ·
Dylan Cozens scored a hat trick Saturday for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a game against the Kootenay Ice. (Tyler Barrett/Hurricanes)

Whitehorse hockey player Dylan Cozens propelled himself to the top of the rookie stats in the Western Hockey League after scoring a hat trick Saturday.

Cozens is the top scorer — at least for today — among the league's rookies with 16 goals so far this season. He also made an assist in the game against the Kootenay Ice putting him just one point behind the leading rookie in overall points.

This is Cozen's first full season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. 

He played a starring role in the Hurricanes' highlight reel from the game.

Hockey statistician Geoffrey Brandow tweeted the 16-year-old Cozens is the youngest Cane's player to get a hat trick — three goals in the same game — in the last 21 years.

Cozens says after getting the first two goals a hat trick was on his mind, but it's just a matter of seeing what happens.

And the glory is short lived.

Dylan Cozens last summer at home in Whitehorse ahead of his first full season in the Western Hockey League. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"Oh ya, it obviously felt good after the game, but once that game's over it's done, it's done with, celebrate for a little bit, but then just get focused on the next game ahead," he said.

The Western Hockey League named him a player of the week this morning for recording 9 points in three games last week.

