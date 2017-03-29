The battle is on this week in Whitehorse, for B.C. Hockey's Coy Cup — and the home team is hoping to make history.

Four senior AA teams are competing in this year's championship event — the Terrace River Kings, the North Island Capitals, the Kelowna Sparta, and the Whitehorse Huskies.

None of the four teams has ever won the Cup.

The Kelowna Sparta hit the ice. (Mike Rudyk )

The Huskies' head coach Michael Tuton says his team has been waiting for a chance like this. The team competed last year for the Cup but came back empty-handed after losing to the Fort St. John Flyers in the semifinals (the Flyers went on to win the Cup).

'We came back determined to win it, and win it at home this year,' said Huskies head coach Mike Tuton. (Mike Rudyk )

"This is what we started three years ago, chasing this Cup," Tuton said.

"We made it to the Coy Cup last year, saw what it was all about, and we came back determined to win it — and win it at home this year. And anything less than that is going to be not good enough."

In 1993, the Huskies won the Allan Cup, the Senior Male National Championship, then called it quits.

The team was revived in 2009, and now the hope is to hang a second championship banner on the rafters at Whitehorse's Takhini Arena, right next to the Allan Cup banner.

Games will be played each evening this week, with the final gold medal game on Saturday evening. (Mike Rudyk)

Jim Stevens has coached a lot of minor hockey in Whitehorse over the years, and remembers a lot of the current Huskies from the 2007 Canada Winter Games.

'There is a real kind of bond with these kids,' said Jim Stevens, who's coached a lot of the current Whitehorse Huskies players. (mike rudyk)

"A lot of these kids have been friends since they were eight or nine years old, and so there is a real kind of bond with these kids," Stevens said.

He says a lot of southern teams don't have those same bonds because players are often moving from city to city.

In the Huskies' opening game on Tuesday against the the North Island Capitals, they showed they were all business and defeated the Capitals 6 to 3.

Two games will be played each night this week, leading up to Saturday's gold medal game. All games are at Takhini Arena.