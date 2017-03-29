The battle is on this week in Whitehorse, for B.C. Hockey's Coy Cup — and the home team is hoping to make history.
Four senior AA teams are competing in this year's championship event — the Terrace River Kings, the North Island Capitals, the Kelowna Sparta, and the Whitehorse Huskies.
None of the four teams has ever won the Cup.
The Huskies' head coach Michael Tuton says his team has been waiting for a chance like this. The team competed last year for the Cup but came back empty-handed after losing to the Fort St. John Flyers in the semifinals (the Flyers went on to win the Cup).
"This is what we started three years ago, chasing this Cup," Tuton said.
"We made it to the Coy Cup last year, saw what it was all about, and we came back determined to win it — and win it at home this year. And anything less than that is going to be not good enough."
In 1993, the Huskies won the Allan Cup, the Senior Male National Championship, then called it quits.
The team was revived in 2009, and now the hope is to hang a second championship banner on the rafters at Whitehorse's Takhini Arena, right next to the Allan Cup banner.
Jim Stevens has coached a lot of minor hockey in Whitehorse over the years, and remembers a lot of the current Huskies from the 2007 Canada Winter Games.
"A lot of these kids have been friends since they were eight or nine years old, and so there is a real kind of bond with these kids," Stevens said.
He says a lot of southern teams don't have those same bonds because players are often moving from city to city.
In the Huskies' opening game on Tuesday against the the North Island Capitals, they showed they were all business and defeated the Capitals 6 to 3.
Two games will be played each night this week, leading up to Saturday's gold medal game. All games are at Takhini Arena.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.