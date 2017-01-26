The lone survivor in the accident that killed three Nunavut men after their large Bombardier snow machine fell through the ice this weekend says he feels blessed to be alive.

'By the time I was halfway out, we were underneath the ice,' says Corey Panika. (submitted by Corey Panika)

Corey Panika, 27, and his three uncles were resting in their Bombardier Saturday morning, taking a break from a long cargo run. They were hauling a truck and a snowmobile from Rankin Inlet to Arviat, a distance of about 200 kilometres.

Suddenly, the ice gave way and the Bombardier, with the men inside, started to sink.

"We went down so fast I had no time to react," Panika, a well-known musician in the Kivalliq, told CBC News.

"I acted fast and got to the hatch as quick as I could and got it open. Then water started rushing in. By the time I was halfway out, we were underneath the ice.

The men were travelling in a large Bombardier snow machine, similar to the one pictured here.

"I swam up to the surface with all my strength and I could see no one showing up until Patrick [Kaludjak]

floated to the surface and I tried to revive him for like 15 minutes."

Panika then realized the snowmobile might sink too.

"So I quickly untied the snowmobile off the sled and drove back to Whale Cove soaking. It took me four hours to get there as the snowmobile wasn't running good," Panika said, adding he was fortunate the keys were attached to the snowmobile.

"I got lucky, our hitch broke and we used a long rope. Otherwise the [snowmobile] would go down same time as the Bombardier and I would have had to walk to town and most likely frozen to death."

RCMP divers travelled to the site earlier this week, where they were able to recover the body of one of the other men before calling off the search. Police have yet to release the names of the two other men who died.