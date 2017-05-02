The Coral Harbour, Nunavut, boys and girls youth soccer teams are returning home from Yellowknife this week with bronze and silver medals.
The boys went undefeated in five games of regular play and took bronze in semi-final action, while the girls went on to take silver in the finals on Sunday at the Junior Super Soccer tournament.
It was no small effort for the teams to make it to Yellowknife for the tournament, which brings in teams from across Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.
- Coral Harbour's soccer team looks to raise $40K to attend Yellowknife tournament
- Nunavut sports teams say airlines' codeshare agreement foiling trips
The boys and girls teams each needed to raise approximately $35,000 to cover the cost of travel and other expenses from Coral Harbour to Yellowknife and back.
It was a community effort for the hamlet of about 900 people.
"We did penny sales, movie nights, bingos, pool tournaments, 50-50 draws," said Alyssa Whitney, the coach of the girls team. She said they raised the money in less than three months.
Airfare was almost double what it cost to attend the tournament last year after a code-sharing agreement between First Air and Canadian North came into effect.
'All they want to do is play soccer'
The Coral Harbour teams were small but mighty. The beat out teams from larger communities with a deeper pool of youth to select from.
In Coral Harbour, soccer is big deal, said Whitney.
"They practice three times a week and they have an evening adult recreation league they can play in," Whitney said. "In pretty much every single gym class all they want to do is play soccer.
"Even in the summer they're always playing outside kicking the ball around. They pretty much play all of the time."
All that practice may explain cool heads on the boys team, when they turned around 4-0 deficit in a game against Yellowknife's St. Patrick's school and scored five goals in the last ten minutes to win the game.
But winning isn't the sole motivation for the trip to Yellowknife. Travelling away from a small, remote community like Coral Harbour can mean eye-opening experiences many take for granted.
"It was not just the soccer," Whitney said. "But the whole experience of being able to go bowling, swimming, seeing trees for the first time, the movies. Everything to them, not just the soccer, everything else was an added bonus they got to do and see."
Next year, Coral Harbour expects to be back at Super Soccer, but organizers hope to take some of the financial pressure off by starting to raise funds earlier.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.