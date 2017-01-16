The children in the Mamaqtuq Nanook Cooking Club from Apex went on a field trip on Friday.

The 21 students in Grades 1 to 5 made meatballs at the Qayuqtuvik Food Centre in Iqaluit.

"One of the big reasons we go to places like the soup kitchen or homeless shelter is because it's really important to teach kids about volunteering in their community," said Kerry McCluskey, the club's creator.

The cooking club runs every Friday from 3:15 to 5 p.m. and the kids learn and practise different skills.

"The kids have developed their own blank cookbooks and every week they are going to start writing their recipes down and when we get to a certain number then we're hoping to publish something," McCluskey said.