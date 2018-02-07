It was an "overly lenient sentence" for a convicted drunk driver, but N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau still agreed to it.

Joshua Moore was sentenced to 18 months and 15 days behind bars in January for a fatal crash that happened in May last year.

Moore was speeding on Ingraham Trail outside of Yellowknife when the vehicle ran off the shoulder, became airborne, and landed in a small pond.

Karen Lafferty died as a result of the crash and two others were badly injured. At the sentencing hearing, Charbonneau noted "the reality is that Mr. Moore could have killed them all."

The Crown and defence presented a joint submission of two years and six months. They emphasized that Moore registered 1.0 and .09 blood alcohol levels, just above the .08 minimum to be considered impaired.

The sentencing was supposed to happen on Jan. 12, but was delayed because the family wanted to provide victim impact statements.

After consideration, Charbonneau accepted the joint submission with "extreme reluctance." Moore was credited for 11 months and 15 days for time spent remanded to custody.

'It was up to the judge'

It was hard for Karen's family to hear the judge accept the light sentence, said Karen's grandmother and adoptive mother Madeline Lafferty on Tuesday.

"I thought that he was going to get more years than that," she said.

She attended the court proceedings alongside her daughter, her son and other family members — who miss Karen and felt conflicted by the sentence, Lafferty said.

"They were not happy with what he got ... They were upset too," she said. "But what can I say? It was up to the judge."

Disagreement not enough to reject submission, judge says

However, the judge said she was constrained by the joint submission and noted it may seem contradictory to say she disagrees with a sentence but still imposes it.

"I continue to think that this is a very lenient sentence, overly lenient in my view," she said at the sentencing, according to court documents obtained by CBC.

The joint submission meant there was no range to choose from, and that in law, her disagreement isn't enough to reject a sentence recommended by both sides.

RCMP investigators were on scene at an accident on the Ingraham Trail outside Yellowknife on May 21, 2017. N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau said the legal framework that governs the task at hand for a sentencing judge is altered significantly by a joint submission. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Charbonneau said the proposed sentence placed more emphasis on mitigating factors, like the fact that his blood alcohol level was at low end of what's illegal, and less on the aggravating features, like his driving patterns, than she would have in the case.

The judge said the sentence should not be regarded "as a reflection of what this Court sees as a fit sentence in circumstances when drinking and driving results in serious injury or death."

"I hope you do not look at it as having gotten away with something," she said to Moore.

Searching for closure

Karen's death and the court process has taken a toll on the family, Lafferty said, adding in December she had to retire from her job of 17 years in Behchoko.

"After my daughter passed away it was getting too much for me, like I couldn't concentrate on my job," she said.

"Everyday I say to myself, I want to be strong for myself. I want to get over it, but I know it's really hard to."

Karen wasn't a troublemaker growing up. She moved to Whati to be with her partner and attend school, but eventually returned home.

"She was doing really good. She got a job at the Friendship Centre. She did help me a lot with the grandkids," Lafferty said.

"She was doing everything for me. I really did love her."

The family will continue to work toward closure.

"The only thing we could do is just pray for her, and I know it's hard, but that's why we've got to keep ourselves busy."