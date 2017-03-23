Crews building a new $35 million women's unit at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex will break ground today.

The current women's facility is about 50 years old and houses 20 inmates.

Two years ago, an auditor general's report gave the facility a scathing review.

Among other things, it found that locks used on the facility's doors were creating a fire hazard, and that there were blind spots in the security camera system.

The territory's Justice Minister Louis Sebert will attend today's event, along with community leaders and guests.

The ceremony will open with an elders' blessing. Guests will be able to view site plans and artist drawings of the new facility.