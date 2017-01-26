The computer at the post office in Colville Lake, N.W.T., crashed during a five-day phone and internet outage this week, now leaving parcels and other forms of mail, from cash-on-delivery to Xpresspost, stuck in limbo.

"When the phones came back on late Monday night, we turned on the computer and it powered up but it just wasn't connecting," says Bill Sahota, manager of the Kapami Co-op, which also hosts the community post office.

"So we now have to wait for a replacement computer and that could take almost a week."

Until then, people won't be able to pick up parcels, said Sahota

Northwestel has declined to comment on the exact cause of the phone outage, or what it is doing to prevent or mitigate the impact of future outages.