Monday's election in Colville Lake, N.W.T., didn't pass without some hiccups but it went well overall, according to the band's chief returning officer Barry Gully.

It was the first time the community held a custom election, which means the band is following its own rules and traditions to elect leadership instead of the N.W.T.'s Election and Plebiscites Act.

Under the new rules, Colville Lake residents elect four councillors, one from each Got'ine — or clan — in the geographic area. Gully explained there was some confusion on election night because voters assumed they could only vote a councillor from their own Got'ine when in fact, they were free to vote for anyone.

"It should have been explained a little better," he said.

Gully said approximately 80 people showed up to mark a ballot for chief, sub-chief and four councillors. Under the new custom election law, leadership terms are to last no longer than four years.

"All-in-all it was a good turn out," he said.

"It was a learning experience."

Wilbert Kochon chief for another term

Voters elected Wilbert Kochon to another term as chief with the results coming in 37-35.

He defeated Richard Kochon.

Voters selected Alvin Orlias as sub-chief and Fred John Barnaby, Dakota Orlias, Theresa Kakfwi and Georgina Oudzi-Barnaby to council.

The Colville Lake band has approximately 260 members.