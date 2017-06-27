Whale Cove residents are asked to keep their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

Nunavut's health department says this is a precaution because of total coliform bacteria found in the water system.

The presence of coliform bacteria means people could get sick from drinking the water.

It is recommending water be boil before using it for:

drinking

preparing infant formulas, ice, juice, or meals

brushing teeth

washing fruit and vegetables

Residents do not need to boil water to wash their hands, but are warned to use soap and water to carefully wash all parts of their hands for 20 seconds.

Infants, toddlers and people who have illnesses should sponge bathe, instead of showering or bathing to avoid swallowing water. Adults and older children can wash as usual.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

More water tests are being done.