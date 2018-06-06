Sex offender gauged an extremely high risk to re-offend

An Alberta man who the Crown wants declared a dangerous offender is more likely to re-offend within five years of his release than 99.9 per cent of adult male sex offenders.

That finding came out of a series of psychological tests Cody Durocher underwent in preparation for his dangerous offender hearing.

Durocher has been convicted of four sexual assaults. His most recent attack was the rape of a girl in Hay River in 2014, which triggered the dangerous offender application.

The psychologist who tested and interviewed Durocher said the only thing that can lower his score on the test that rated him so high is time. When the 32-year-old reaches the age of 60 he will drop to "moderately high risk" to re-offend, testified Dr. Theresa Van Domselaar at the hearing in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

Van Domselaar said she met with Durocher four times, spending a total of 11 and a half hours interviewing and testing him in September 2016.

Pattern of 'outright denial'

The Alberta psychologist said Durocher engaged in "impression management" — attempting to portray himself in the most favourable light — throughout the psychological examination.

That included minimizing his sex drive. Van Domselaar said when she asked Durocher how often he masturbates, "he said he hardly ever engaged in it, that he'd tried it once or twice."

He also told her he hasn't had any sexual thoughts while incarcerated and is only attracted to women his age, though he's been convicted of sexually assaulting two girls.

"It seems again to be part of a pattern of outright denial," said Van Domselaar.

Durocher blamed a lot of his problems on a head injury he suffered in 1992.

"He believes it causes memory loss and other problems," testified Van Domselaar. "He would bring that up quite a lot, that he had to face more struggles than the average person and because of that he should be cut some slack."

Durocher has no mood disorders and his mental health overall is sound, said the psychologist.

Durocher also faked test results in an attempt to portray himself as less able than he is, said Van Domselaar. In a multiple-choice test where random answers would typically result in scores of 50 per cent, he scored 20 per cent and 19 per cent.

His result on a test to measure his intellectual ability was deemed to be invalid, because he scored lower than 99 per cent of those who take the test—a score that only someone who needs almost constant assistance in daily living would get.

Van Domselaar to be cross-examined Wednesday

Van Domselaar examined Durocher just before he began a high intensity sex offender program at the Bowden Institution, the Alberta prison where he is serving time.

She said his success in that program was key to reducing his risk and turning his life around. Earlier in the hearing, Durocher's parole officer at Bowden testified that Durocher seemed to be doing well in the program initially, but later became disruptive and a distraction to other inmates. He withdrew from the program before completing it.

Van Domselaar will be cross-examined by Durocher's lawyer on Wednesday. A psychiatrist who examined him is scheduled to testify on Thursday.