Clyde River RCMP are reminding females to "be vigilant and keep safe" after an alleged break-in and sexual assault over the weekend.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a complaint of sexual assault in the community on August 5. The alleged assailant attempted to flee as police arrived on the scene, and RCMP were able to apprehend him after a chase.

Mark Paneak, a 21-year-old from Clyde River, has been charged with sexual assault, break and enter, and resisting arrest in connection to the incident.

Paneak will remain in custody until his next court appearance on August 15. The victim's name is protected by a publication ban.

In an unusual step, RCMP included a list of suggestions for women to help stay safe in their news release.

"We know women aren't to blame for tragic assaults but we nevertheless want to make sure we're doing everything in our power to stay safe," RCMP inspector Dean Warr was quoted in the release.

The RCMP suggests that females "keep your eyes and ears open and your hands free," and that "talking on a cell phone or listening to headphones makes you an easy target for criminals."

It also suggests they "limit the amount of stuff you carry in your hands by using a backpack, or bag with a shoulder strap. This will ensure that your hands are free to defend yourself at all times."