Clyde River man involved in police standoff charged with assaulting partner

After a six-hour standoff, a man from Clyde River, Nunavut, was convinced by police negotiators to throw his machete out the front door of his home and surrender peacefully to police.

On Tuesday, police arrived at the 26-year-old's house slightly after 2 p.m. following reports he had allegedly assaulted his partner.

According to a news release issued Thursday, RCMP say when they arrived the man brandished a machete and barricaded himself in the house.

"RCMP crisis negotiators were called in to assist," the statement said.

"Once the male exited the house, a local RCMP member negotiated with him and successfully convinced him to surrender himself without incident."

The incident ended around 8 p.m.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, choking to overcome resistance, assault, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

The man had a bail hearing in Clyde River on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

His next court appearance is April 10 in Iqaluit.