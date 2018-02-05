A 66-year-old man died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, after being in "medical distress," say police.

RCMP received a call Thursday evening about the man, said Cpl. Henry Coman of the RCMP's "V" division.

He was taken to the hospital and died a few days later, on Feb. 3.

"The circumstances around the death wasn't clearly obvious at the time," Coman said, adding that he couldn't comment on whether charges will be laid, and on the nature of the "medical distress."

RCMP's major crimes unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating. The coroner has also ordered an autopsy.