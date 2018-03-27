Dangerous situation in Clyde River involves barricaded person, RCMP say

An RCMP critical response team is involved in a dangerous situation unfolding in Clyde River, Nunavut, involving a barricaded individual.

"For the safety of persons in the community, RCMP are asking residents to remain away from the area of the 516D five-plex," a news release issued just before 5 p.m. local time said.

The building has been evacuated, but RCMP are asking residents in the neighbouring area to find shelter and remain inside.

"The RCMP's Critical Incident Command system is activated and crisis negotiators are actively involved," the statement said.

RCMP say they'll provide more information as the situation unfolds.

The hamlet of Clyde River has a population of about 1,000 people.