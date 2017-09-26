Jane Groenewegen was driving home to Hay River, N.W.T., from Alberta on Monday when a sign telling her where to go … made her stop.

The green highway sign, just north of High Level, Alberta, directs travellers to Hay River and the Northwest Territories border with big, white arrows.

But attached to the sign, just below the directions, was "this really amateur, unprofessional-looking sign," Groenewegen, the former longtime MLA for Hay River South, said.

The supplementary sign was a rectangular piece of plywood with the word "Closed" spray-painted on it.

Groenewegen was stumped, and angered. She knew the N.W.T. border was open, having just come from there hours earlier. But tourists might not have realized that and turned back, she said.

"I thought maybe because the tourist information booth at the 60th parallel is closed [for the season] that somebody put that up. That was my initial theory," said Groenewegen.

"Honestly, you wouldn't think people might actually believe that sign but I think it's possible they could. So I posted a picture on Facebook and it went from there."

Groenewegen, who was unseated in the 2015 territorial election after 20 years in the legislature, used her Facebook post to call on Hay River MLAs to look into the matter.

"I'm relieved it's down. I mean, people are still out driving around in northern Alberta and if they want to come to the territories, that's the last thing we need posted in High Level." - Jane Groenewegen

The message was shared a couple of dozen times and brought in several comments. And it brought action.

R.J. Simpson, MLA for Hay River North, commented on Groenewegen's post that he was "on it."

By Monday night, the sign was gone and Groenewegen had some answers.

Paul Catt, with the Alberta highways department, posted a photo and message on Groenewegen's original Facebook message, saying the the sign was gone and apologizing for the misunderstanding.

"He was on vacation when this sign came to his knowledge, and from B.C. he coordinated for it to be removed and acknowledged that it was a serious problem," Groenewegen wrote on the Facebook thread to let everyone know what happened.

"I don't really know how he came to know about the Facebook post. I've never known him," she told CBC News in an interview.

As it turns out, the plywood was covering another highway sign that gave directions to the Alberta communities of La Crete and Fort Vermillion.

But there's road work being done in the area and access is blocked to traffic. Someone from the construction company posted the plywood but concealed what they were referring to, Groenewegen said.

"They could have just put tape over the exit for La Crete and Fort Vermillion, but this created confusion," she said.

"I'm relieved it's down. I mean, people are still out driving around in northern Alberta and if they want to come to the territories, that's the last thing we need posted in High Level."

All is well in the end, but Groenewegen said there is a message in this:

"We have to look out for our Northern economy and if we see things that might be a detriment to that, we've got to raise it as an issue."