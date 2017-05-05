Natalia Martinez, an Argentine climber who was stranded on Yukon's Mount Logan since Monday, has been rescued.

She was rescued at about 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT) by a pilot who flew from Haines Junction, Yukon.

Martinez is reportedly healthy, but is shaken from the experience.

She was stranded after a pair of earthquakes hit the area, making the terrain too dangerous for her to leave her camp, which was located about halfway up the mountain. The quakes set off a series of avalanches.

She had been holed up in her camp battling snow and high winds, waiting until the weather improved enough for a helicopter to safely reach her.

Mount Logan, Canada's highest peak, lies within Kluane National Park. Parks Canada led the rescue operation, aided by Icefields Discovery Tours.

Martinez, 37, is an experienced climber and adventurer. She had been on Mount Logan before.