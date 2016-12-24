Christmas is a busy time of year in Iqaluit, so use our list as a handy guide for some of the events taking place during the holidays. The City of Iqaluit is also hosting the annual Iqaluit Christmas Games, which started Thursday.

Dec. 24, 2016

5 p.m. Christmas Dinner at the Qayuqtuvik Food Centre

5 p.m. Service at Our Lady Of The Assumption

9 p.m. Carols and Lessons at St. Jude Anglican

10 p.m. Service at Our Lady Of The Assumption

11 p.m. Communion at St. Jude Anglican

Dec. 25, 2016

10 a.m. Service at Our Lady Of The Assumption

10 a.m. Service at St. Jude Anglican

Dec. 29, 2016

3 p.m. — 8 p.m. Library Mini-Golf at the library and visitor centre

Dec. 30, 2016

1 p.m. — 6 p.m. Lego day at the library

3 p.m. The Lego Movie at the library

Dec. 31, 2016

11:00 a.m. Events for Canada 150 at the Inukshuk High School including Inuit Games, Tea and Bannock and a Fashion show and music by Rachel Michael & Rita Claire, Mike Murphy, Inuksuk Drum Dancers, Sylvain-Henri Simard, The Bros (Mister Lee & Thomas Lambe), Riit Mike, Francisca Mandeya, Shauna Seeteenak, Daniel Kolola Band, The Trade Offs, The Jerry Cans

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Marshmallow and Spaghetti Tower Challenge at the library

8:17 p.m. Fireworks

The Astro Theatre is offering family movies from Tuesday through Friday in the afternoons.

If you want to add your event to our list, email alexander.brockman@cbc.ca.