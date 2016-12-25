When you're sharing your birthday with Christmas, it's hard not to feel a bit overshadowed.

Christians mark the holiday as the celebration of Jesus' birth. Growing up, with Christmas parties, Christmas music and Santa Claus for many, there's often a feeling of being left out — though that feeling usually doesn't last.

"You always get those jokes, people saying Merry Christmas before your birthday, and you'd respond 'Actually, it's my birthday, don't wish me Merry Christmas" said Jesse Wheeler, a Yellowknife man whose birthday falls on Dec. 24.

"But sharing a birthday, or near a birthday with Jesus, that's not too shabby" he said.

"At least we're in good company," jokes his mom Gail Cyr, whose birthday also falls on Dec. 24.

Not only do Jesse and Gail share a birthday with Christmas, they share one with each other.

"Around our house, there was a separation between my birthday and Christmas, but once we got to the 24th, 25th and so on, it was just one big celebration," Wheeler said.

I also share my birthday with Christmas, being born on December 25, Christmas Day. Reminding my friends not to forget has become a running joke for more than a decade.

On Facebook, CBC viewers shared their own experiences of having a holiday birthday.

And earlier this month, the Musuem of History sent out a tweet showing a Christmas card from Pierre and Margaret Trudeau, sent in 1972. It featured a picture of Justin Trudeau as a newborn, himself a Christmas baby.

From the collection: 1972 Christmas card from Margaret & Pierre Trudeau featuring a smiling baby @JustinTrudeau. pic.twitter.com/5Cbz8dih8W — @CanMusHistory

For Cyr, her birthday often got mixed up within the holiday. After her son also had a holiday birthday, she made an extra effort to separate Christmas and birthday celebrations.

"We definitely did try and keep the birthdays and Christmas separate [for Jesse]," Cyr said. "A lot of that was me, sort of growing up, the two were meshed together."

"You'll find all the attention was for the turkey, making sure the guests are looked after," she said. "Of course, it's Christmas. So you can't be too upset."