It had all the hallmarks of a perfect emergency measures test, but this time, in the James Bay community of Chisasibi, it was real. A local 20-bed hospital needed to be evacuated Tuesday, after a gas deposit was tapped into without warning.

"[Engineers] were doing soil tests for the [potential] site of a new hospital that's going to be built," said Jason Coonishish, coordinator of pre-hospital services and emergency measures for the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay. "They drilled down to the bedrock and they hit gas."

Patrice Monast is an engineer working with the board. He says the leak happened right next to the current hospital in Chisasibi, which is the largest of the Cree communities with a population of close to 5,000.

"Around 3 p.m. at a depth of about 42 feet, and they hit what we think is methane gas that comes from decomposing organic material," said Monast, adding they won't know for sure until tests can be done. Crews immediately shut down the equipment and contacted public security.

Suddenly, it was "code grey," which means there's a spill or an evaporation of a toxic material.

Patrice Monast, centre, in the emergency command centre set up to manage the evacuation. (Katherine Morrow, CBHSSJB)

'It went very well'

A security perimeter of about 100 metres was set up, as was a command centre to coordinate fire, police, public security, engineers and local health officials. About 15 to 20 patients, as well as hospital staff, had to be removed from the building. Meals had to be prepared and delivered to two separate locations — either a nearby commercial centre or a multi-service day centre for elders.

"It went very well because we worked very closely with fire department and first responders," said Coonishish. "Also, the police were providing the escorts for the roads."

Coonishish says it was helpful that temperatures were mild in the region on Tuesday.

Patients were given their suppers and kept off-site in the temporary locations until about 8:30 p.m. so three separate sweeps of the hospital could be done to make sure the leak was contained.

Monast says the engineers contained the problem by pouring concrete into the leak, adding the site was one of two being considered for Chisasibi's new hospital.

He says the discovery of the gas pocket yesterday means they will now turn their attention to the other location as a possible site for the new hospital. That site is about 500 metres west of the current hospital, near the new community pool.